Uttarakhand government grants 200 acres of land to AIIMS Rishikesh

The decision of land allocation was taken on Thursday in the Uttarakhand cabinet meeting along with many other important decisions.

Published: 30th January 2020

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government has decided to allocate 200 acres of land to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.

The decision of land allocation was taken on Thursday in the state cabinet meeting along with many other important decisions.

The state government had given 830 acres of land on lease to a private organization which ends in March 2020. Out of this, 200 acres will be given to AIIMS and rest will remain with state tourism department. 

ALSOR EAD: Uttarakhand issues alert over coronavirus, hospitals asked to create separate ward

Other major decisions by the state cabinet included reduction of the consultancy fee for the reconstruction work at Kedarnath from 3.2 per cent to 2 per cent,  to move Supreme Court seeking review of an order of the payment of pension to state public works department, to set up a residential school at Jayharikhal in Pauri district, which will be run by a trust headed by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat along with many others.

Uttarakhand government will soon start air ambulance services in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. The state has 108 ambulance services for a quick response but the step towards launching air ambulance is termed as a milestone in the sector.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand government to convert abandoned school buildings in homestays to boost tourism

The proposal, under the National Health Mission, fully funded by the central government has got in-principle approval from the central government. 

Officials from the health department said that they had cited difficulties in reaching remote areas and the increasing number of deaths of pregnant women and seriously injured people in the proposal. 

The chopper will also have a doctor to take care of medical attention and first aid in first hours of the medical emergency which are crucial in serious cases. 
 

