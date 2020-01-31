Home Nation

After 8 months, Jailed BSP MP Atul Rai to take oath in Lok Sabha

Atul Rai won the Ghosi seat by a margin of 1.22 lakh votes, defeating the rival BJP candidate, and then surrendered in a Varanasi court on June 22.

Published: 31st January 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

BSP MP Atul Rai

BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: When Atul Rai takes oath as a first time BSP MP in the Lok Sabha on Friday, he will create a record of sorts.

It took him eight months to get sworn in as Lok Sabha member after being elected in May 2019 because he was in jail and denied permission to travel to Delhi.

Said to be a close associate of mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Rai was charged with rape by a Varanasi student during the election campaign.

Thirty-eight-year-old Rai, who contested the Ghosi seat, went into hiding and his family campaigned for him. BSP president Mayawati, in a rare gesture, also campaigned for Rai and alleged that the rape case was a political conspiracy against him.

Rai won the Ghosi seat by a margin of 1.22 lakh votes, defeating the rival BJP candidate, and then surrendered in a Varanasi court on June 22.

Atul Rai has cultivated a Robinhood image for himself in Ghosi and his supporters continue to believe that he is a victim of a political conspiracy. His constituency is tended to by his wife Priyanka and brother Pawan.

His bail application was rejected on multiple occasions and finally, the Supreme Court, earlier this month, allowed parole to Atul Rai to take oath as Lok Sabha member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atul Rai BSP
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp