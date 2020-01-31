Bihar girl who returned from China tested negative for Coronavirus

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the ongoing scare of Coronavirus in the country, Ekta Kumari, who was admitted in an isolation ward of Patna Medical College and Hospital for her novel virus-like symptoms, was discharged on Friday after all her pathological tests came out negative.

Ekta Kumari is pursuing research from the Tingian University in China and had returned to India on January 22.

According to official sources, she has not been diagnosed positive with the coronavirus.

Officials of the state health department have also reviewed the preparedness in seven districts of Bihar, which share a border with Nepal to curb the cases of coronavirus.



There have been 98 cases of the virus in 18 countries, including in India.