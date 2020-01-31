Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: After losing elections, enraged candidate asks voters to return his pre-poll gifts

Many people apparently felt humiliated and also infuriated with the attitude of Dewangan. Some dared to argue with him only to encounter his uncharacteristic display of temper.

RAIPUR: One of the common prevalent belief on electoral malpractices is the covert exercise adopted by political candidates who in an attempt to woo the electorates engage in distributing gifts and freebies during the poll campaigns.

But what if despite coming up with such allurement, the candidate loses. In Chhattisgarh, a politician who was defeated now don’t wish to lose the gifts he offered the electorates to win their support ahead of the elections.

Manohar Dewangan who lost the ongoing 3-tier panchayat polls at Arang janpad panchayat in Raipur district was furious with the people who after even receiving the gifts didn’t make him a winner.
And the voters are now being openly castigated by him as he asked them, who were recipients of his gifts, to return all.

Dewangan even identified a public spot close to a local bus stand, to surrender all the offerings and handouts, he doled out for them ahead of the elections to secure their backing.

The voters alleged that Dewangan had initially consulted the voters about their demands and now humiliating the people. “Based on the age of electorates, he gave away blankets to elderly citizens, pressure cooker-mixie grinder to women, dress materials and other gifts for the youths and men”, the locals alleged.

Many were seen bringing the gift items from their homes, and returning them at the public platform near the bus stand.

The state election commissioner took a serious note of the turn of events. “It has come to our notice. The police have registered an FIR against him. The investigation has begun on such malpractice. Based on the findings, the further action would be initiated”, Thakur Ram Singh, the state election commissioner, told the Express.

The analysts however interpret the funny side of the incident. “This candidate reminds us the practice of return gifts to guests during the birthday celebrations. It's amusing, though what flows during the election campaigns is no longer a secret”, said Jawahar Surisetti, a political satirist.

