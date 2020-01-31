‘Complete accounts by February’: J&K Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: In order to complete distribution of assets and liabilities between two newly created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Lt Governor administration in J&K has directed all PSUs, autonomous bodies and societies to complete their pending accounts before the end of February.

“A clear direction was given to all the PSUs/organisations to complete their annual accounts after a due audit. While some progress has been achieved, there needs to be more emphasis particularly in view of the fact that Advisory Committee would need annual accounts as on 31.03.2019 as well as 30.10.2019 for the purpose of apportionment of assets and liabilities between UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh,” reads a circular issued by Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta.

Meanwhile, J&K’s Administrative Council led by Lt Governor G C Mur with his three Advisors and Chief Secretary at its members, sanctioned the upgradation of all 13 Municipal Committees with population more than 30,000 as per 2011 Census.

The upgraded Municipal Councils include Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal, Budgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Reasi, Doda, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban and Rajouri. The strength of municipal councils in J&K has now reached 19.

The Administrative Council also sanctioned the upgradation of 13 posts of Executive Officers to Chief Executive Officers in the upgraded Municipal Councils, besides creation of 19 posts of Accounts Officers in the existing and proposed Municipal Councils.

4% quota to Paharis in jobs

The J&K administration approved several amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005 and sanctioned 4 per cent reservation to Paharis in direct recruitment in government departments, professional institutions and distribution of seats in a postgraduate course.

J-K Police to auction sniffer dogs

The Jammu and Kashmir police is going to sell sniffer dogs named Kareena, Badal-II and Heera, who were in service and can detect explosives and are helpful in tracking and rescue operation.

The three dogs, all Labradors — Badal II, who can detect explosives, Heera can be helpful in tracking and Kareena helped in search and rescue operations — were part of the Dog Squad of Crime Branch, Kashmir. The sniffer dogs always are part of the Road Opening Party (ROP) of security forces.