Congress protests in Parliament ahead of Budget, Rahul hits out at government over Jamia shooting

The Congress MPs in both Houses also attended the joint sitting of Parliament in Central Hall wearing black bands on their arms during the President's address.

Published: 31st January 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress and DMK leaders staging a Protest demonstration against CAA and NRC at the Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi on Friday staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex to save the Constitution and express solidarity with those protesting against the Citizenship Act, NRC and NPR.

The MPs wearing the bands were sitting together in one block after giving up their designated seats.

The bands were worn as a mark of protest against the alleged attack on the Constitution of India by the passage of the amended citizenship act by the Modi government.

Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by party leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony and all party MPs from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

They held placards on Save the Constitution and raised anti-government slogans.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who "paid" the Jamia shooter, a day after a man opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area.

Asked by reporters to comment on the incident as he was entering Parliament, Gandhi said, "Who paid the Jamia shooter?"

On Thursday, Gandhi had tweeted a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life."

Tensions in the Jamia area spiralled on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.

