Home Nation

FIR lodged against Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for derogatory remark against anti-CAA protester

Sudeshna Dutta Gupta, a student of Sanskrit University, faced the ire of Ghosh and his party men on Thursday when she stood next to a BJP rally, holding aloft 'No CAA, No NRC' poster.

Published: 31st January 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh courted yet another controversy when he said that a woman anti-CAA protester was lucky to have escaped his party's rally with just a torn poster, an FIR was lodged against him at a city police station on Friday.

A senior police officer confirmed that a complaint has been filed against the BJP leader, and said that the matter was being looked into.

Sudeshna Dutta Gupta, a student of Sanskrit University, faced the ire of Ghosh and his party men on Thursday when she stood next to a BJP rally, holding aloft 'No CAA, No NRC' poster.

ALSO READ: 'Unless you visit jail, you cannot be a good leader' - Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh tells partymen

Gupta claimed she was heckled and verbally abused by the BJP men, who also snatched her poster and tore it.

Ghosh, who was leading the rally from Patuli to Baghajatin area, later told the media that his party supporters did the right thing.

"She should thank her stars that she was only heckled and nothing else was done to her. Why do they (protestors against the CAA) always come to our rallies to protest? They can go to other events.

"We have tolerated enough and won't put up with any such nuisance again," he added.

The varsity student, after filing the complaint at Patuli police station, alleged that Ghosh made "sexual remarks and showed murderous intent" while talking to the media.

"The women in our country are not safe. Every 22 minutes, a woman is raped in India. I am not surprised by Ghosh's comment," she said.

Earlier this month, too, Ghosh, the BJP MP from Midnapore seat, had stirred up a storm when he said "anti-CAA protesters who destroyed public property were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states".

On Thursday, he claimed that one cannot become a good political leader unless he has been jailed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh CAA Citizenship Act Bengal BJP
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp