In embarrassment to Yogi government, UP teachers asked to work for ‘Ganga Yatris’

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A series of bizarre circulars issued by different district authorities have left the UP government flummoxed.

The latest addition to the series, doing rounds on social media, was issued by a block education officer in Hardoi, on Thursday.

In the circular, the teachers of government primary schools have been entrusted with making food and stay arrangements for the participants of ongoing five-day Ganga Yatra.

As per the order, teachers and cooks of at least 10 government primary schools, were asked to arrange snacks, dinner and breakfast for the participants of Ganga Yatra as ‘the Yatris were scheduled to take night halt in the district.’

Those schools fall under two blocks-Bilgram and Sandi — in Hardoi district. These blocks are located along the holy river flowing through the district.

The ‘yatris’ were scheduled to stay in the village panchayats falling along Ganga.