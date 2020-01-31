Home Nation

Medical student studying in Wuhan admitted for Coronavirus like symptoms in AIIMS Rishikesh

The medical student returned from China on January 16 after which she started showing symptoms of Coronavirus infection. 

Published: 31st January 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 07:54 PM

Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

The decision came after reports of possible cases of coronavirus were seen across the country. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A medical student from Uttarakhand who is studying in Wuhan province of China has been admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh. 

She returned from China on January 16 after which she started showing symptoms of Coronavirus infection. 

Meenakshi Joshi, chief medical officer of Dehradun district said, 'The samples have been sent to National Virology Institute, Pune for confirmation of the infection. We hope it's not the Coronavirus.'

Student's parents brought her to the institution on Thursday after which doctors decided to admit her for further examination and observation.

Earlier, this week, Uttarakhand health department after sounding alert over Coronavirus cancelled all leaves of staff including medical ones. 

The decision came after reports of possible cases of coronavirus were seen across the country. 

The state health department is also instructed to take into account the travel history of the person with symptoms similar to the infection of the virus. 

No positive case has been found in Uttarakhand but a number of deaths in China has thrown people into tizzy. 
 

TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Cases in India
