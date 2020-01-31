Nirbhaya convicts using legal loopholes to escape death sentence, dire need to amend laws: Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is sad that the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case are "escaping death sentence" by using legal loopholes, stressing that there is an urgent need to amend the laws to ensure hanging in cases of rape within six months.

Kejriwal tweeted his reaction to a Delhi court postponing the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the gangrape and murder case till further order.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya case - Delhi court defers execution of four convicts until further orders

"It saddens me that convicts in Nirbhaya case are escaping death sentence by using legal loopholes. They should be immediately hanged.

"We are in dire need to amend our law so that in cases of rape, hanging takes place within 6 months," he said in the tweet in Hindi.

Reacting to the deferment of the hanging, Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, said that while her hopes were 'dashed', she would continue fighting for justice till the convicts are hanged.

ALSO READ: Convicts' lawyers told me 'they will never be hanged' - Nirbhaya's mother reacts to execution deferment

"These convicts have no right to live. We keep getting disappointed by the system. I will continue my fight till the convicts are hanged," she said.

She also claimed that the convicts' lawyers bragged to her that "the hanging will never happen" due to loopholes in the law.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea filed by one of the four death row convicts Pawan Gupta, seeking review of its order rejecting his juvenility claim.

The review plea filed earlier in the day was taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna.