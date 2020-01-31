Home Nation

Nirbhaya convicts using legal loopholes to escape death sentence, dire need to amend laws: Kejriwal

'We are in dire need to amend our law so that in cases of rape, hanging takes place within 6 months,' he said in the tweet in Hindi.

Published: 31st January 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is sad that the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case are "escaping death sentence" by using legal loopholes, stressing that there is an urgent need to amend the laws to ensure hanging in cases of rape within six months.

Kejriwal tweeted his reaction to a Delhi court postponing the execution of death warrants of the four convicts in the gangrape and murder case till further order.

ALSO READ: Nirbhaya case - Delhi court defers execution of four convicts until further orders

"It saddens me that convicts in Nirbhaya case are escaping death sentence by using legal loopholes. They should be immediately hanged.

"We are in dire need to amend our law so that in cases of rape, hanging takes place within 6 months," he said in the tweet in Hindi.

Reacting to the deferment of the hanging, Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, said that while her hopes were 'dashed', she would continue fighting for justice till the convicts are hanged.

ALSO READ: Convicts' lawyers told me 'they will never be hanged' - Nirbhaya's mother reacts to execution deferment 

"These convicts have no right to live. We keep getting disappointed by the system. I will continue my fight till the convicts are hanged," she said.

She also claimed that the convicts' lawyers bragged to her that "the hanging will never happen" due to loopholes in the law.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea filed by one of the four death row convicts Pawan Gupta, seeking review of its order rejecting his juvenility claim.

The review plea filed earlier in the day was taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya case Arvind Kejriwal Nirbhaya convicts
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pension at your doorstep: Jagan govt to disburse pension to over 54 lakh people
Coronavirus: 324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan in Air India plane
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp