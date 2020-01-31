Woman constable raped several times by male colleague in Indore

By ANI

INDORE: A woman constable was allegedly raped by a male constable several times in Indore, who used to threaten her that he will make an objectionable video of her and make it viral.

"A woman constable residing at the DRP line had lodged a complaint against a police constable, Manish Sharma alleging that he had raped her several times by threatening her to record objectionable videos of her, taking pictures and making them viral," said Station House Officer (SHO), Rajendra Chaturvedi.

"The incident occurred in the Banganga police station area, but the victim lodged a case at MG Road police station. The case has been sent to Banganga police station and the police of both the police stations are looking for the accused Manish for his arrest," he added.