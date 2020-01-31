Women’s rights gets priority: Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that a nine-judge Bench is set to examine the scope of judicial review when religious faith and women’s equality are at odds, like in the Sabarimala case.

The court will assemble on February 3 to frame issues and prepare schedules for the hearing in the case, it added.

“We are disappointed that you have not arrived at a consensus (on issues to be considered),” Chief Justice of India S A Bobde told senior advocates V Giri, Arvind Datar and Indira Jaising.

The CJI further added that the Constitution bench will on Monday pass orders with respect to the case management, fixing timelines and other modalities related to the case.

Jaising submitted before the bench that there are about 11 senior lawyers who are appearing in the case.

“I would need some clarification regarding which issue is being argued and by whom,” he said.

She added that there seem to certain suggestions that Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman would argue about an entry in the tower of silence for Parsis.