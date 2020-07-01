30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry; tally in Union Territory now at 714

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 30 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported taking the tally to 714 in the Union Territory (UT).

While 25 new cases are in Puducherry, five are in Mahe region of the UT.

Presently 426 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 391 are in Puducherry region (218 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 111 at JIPMER and 57 in COVID care centres, 25 in Karaikal GH and two in Yanam GH and eight in Mahe GH, two cases in Cuddalore GH and three in Villupuram GH.

In all 301 patients have been discharged after recovery including 28 patients on Wednesday.

Presently there are 183 containment zones after removal of 125 zones out of a total of 308 containment zones.

Till now 17,281 samples have been tested, of which 16180 have been negative and the test results of 329 are awaited.

The infection rate is 4.7 per cent of the 634 samples tested.