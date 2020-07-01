BJP demands action against Congress leader over 'lord Krishna sent corona' remarks

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Uttarakhand Indian National Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said that Corona was sent by Lord Krishna is a television debate, state BJP unit has demanded FIR to be registered against him.

He reportedly said, "Both Corona and Krishna starts with the sound of ‘K’. Hence it’s obvious that the coronavirus has been sent by him in this world."

The comment has also invited ire on social media as the Congress leader is being trolled on various social media platforms

Responding to the queries related to the controversy, Dhasmana said, "Nothing in the world happens without Lord Krishna's will. It has been said in the holy Bhagvat Gita by himself. Referring to his divine words I had said, corona has been sent by him and its vaccine will also be developed by his will."

He further added that his statement was twisted.

"I had quoted the the Holy Bhagvat Gita while making the statement. Lord Krishna himself has said that he is only the creator, preserver and destroyer of the world," added Dhasmana.

The BJP demanded an apology from the Congress over Dhasmana’s statement and action against him if he fails to render it.

“The statement of the Congress leader is condemnable. His statement is the reflection of mental bankruptcy of the party. Lord Krishna came into this world to destroy the demons but by saying both corona and Krishna starts with ‘K’, Congress has compared him with the demon of corona in today’s world,” said Devendra Bhasin, the BJP’s state unit vice-president.

