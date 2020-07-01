STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP demands action against Congress leader over 'lord Krishna sent corona' remarks

He reportedly said, "Both Corona and Krishna starts with the sound of ‘K’. Hence it’s obvious that the coronavirus has been sent by him in this world."

Published: 01st July 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Indian National Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana

Uttarakhand Indian National Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana (Photo | Twitter)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Uttarakhand Indian National Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana said that Corona was sent by Lord Krishna is a television debate, state BJP unit has demanded FIR to be registered against him. 

He reportedly said, "Both Corona and Krishna starts with the sound of ‘K’. Hence it’s obvious that the coronavirus has been sent by him in this world."

The comment has also invited ire on social media as the Congress leader is being trolled on various social media platforms

Responding to the queries related to the controversy, Dhasmana said, "Nothing in the world happens without Lord Krishna's will. It has been said in the holy Bhagvat Gita by himself. Referring to his divine words I had said, corona has been sent by him and its vaccine will also be developed by his will."

He further added that his statement was twisted. 

"I had quoted the the Holy Bhagvat Gita while making the statement. Lord Krishna himself has said that he is only the creator, preserver and destroyer of the world," added Dhasmana. 

The BJP demanded an apology from the Congress over Dhasmana’s statement and action against him if he fails to render it. 

“The statement of the Congress leader is condemnable. His statement is the reflection of mental bankruptcy of the party. Lord Krishna came into this world to destroy the demons but by saying both corona and Krishna starts with ‘K’, Congress has compared him with the demon of corona in today’s world,” said Devendra Bhasin, the BJP’s state unit vice-president. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suryakant Dhasmana Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    Is it ignorance or purposely done to pamper one community?These elements must be expelled
    10 hours ago reply

  • Narendra rana
    Why should Congress bosses take action against this Uttarakhand leader? He has made such controversial public statement to please his Madam
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp