CBI books alleged arms dealer, Samsung Engineering for corruption in contract award for OPAL in Gujarat

Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who is being probed in a number of defence deals is believed to be in London, they said.

Published: 01st July 2020 02:35 PM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The CBI has booked purported arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for allegedly receiving about USD 50 lakh from Korean company Samsung Engineering Co Ltd to influence officials in granting a contract for a DFCU project of OPAL at Dahej in Gujarat, officials said Wednesday.

The probe agency has also named the then Senior Manager of Samsung Engineering Co Ltd (SECL) Hong Namkoong, UK-based Foster Wheeler Energy Ltd and Bhandari's UAE-based company Santech International FZC besides unidentified officials of ONGC and its special vehicle ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPAL) for alleged corruption, they said.

Bhandari who is being probed in a number of defence deals is believed to be in London, they said.

The CBI has alleged that Bhandari as Director of Santech International entered into a criminal conspiracy with SECL by charging a consultancy fee of USD 49.99 lakh from it, in violation of the integrity clause in the contract agreement between the Korean major and OPAL, they alleged.

The alleged consultancy fee was received in overseas accounts of Santech International, they said.

The agency has alleged that the consultancy charges were understood to be bribes for public officials to swing the contract for OPAL's Dual Fuel Cracker unit to be set at Dahej Petrochemical complex in Gujarat in the favour of SECL, they said.

TAGS
CBI Sanjay Bhandari Samsung Engineering OPAL Gujarat DFCU ONGC Santech International
