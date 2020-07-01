STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CRPF jawan, civilian killed, three jawans injured in militant attack in J-K's Sopore

Heartbreaking pictures that surfaced on social media showed a three-year-old boy sitting on the dead body of his granddad who was killed in the cross-firing.

Toddler rescued after his grandfather was killed in cross firing between militants and jawans in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | IANS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and a civilian were killed and three paramilitary personnel were injured in a militant attack in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

The civilian was reportedly killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson, according to news agency IANS. Heartbreaking pictures that surfaced showed the boy sitting on the dead body. He was later taken by the army and police personnel as they attended to him post the trauma.

The Militants fired on CRPF patrol party of 179 bn near Bismillah Colony, Sopore at around 7.30 am.

The fire was returned by CRPF men and in the brief shootout four CRPF men and a passerby were injured.

The injured were evacuated to nearby hospital, where injured  CRPF jawan and a civilian were declared dead. 

The condition of one of the injured CRPF man is said to be critical.

Immediately after the militant attack, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and launched a search operation to track down militants responsible for the attack.
 
The combing operation were underway as per the latest reports.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility of the attack.

(With inputs from IANS)

