STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi not to represent banned Chinese apps against Centre

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said he will not be appearing for these apps in courts against the government of India.

Published: 01st July 2020 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Wednesday said that he will not be representing in courts the Chinese apps including video sharing application 'TikTok' which along with 58 others have been banned by the Centre on June 29.

Citing threats to national security and sovereignty, the Centre on Monday banned Chinese applications such as TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video Call, Club Factory and Cam Scanner.

Rohatgi said he will not be appearing for these apps in courts against the government of India.

"It does not feel right to appear for a Chinese company in view of the current tension," Rohatgi said.

The ban had been imposed on the Apps amid continuing tensions on line of actual control (LAC) between India and China.

Rohatgi, who remained Attorney General for India for three years from June 19, 2014 to June 18, 2017 after being appointed to the post by the NDA government, has been one of the leading lawyer of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mukul Rohatgi Chinese apps Chinese apps ban India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh Standoff
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp