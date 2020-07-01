STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Indian start-ups with major Chinese share should be investigated’

Published: 01st July 2020 09:15 AM

Start Up

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lauding India’s move of banning 59 Chinese applications, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) said that it is a victory of all Indians who have been fighting for country’s security. It also said that Indian start-ups having major Chinese investment should also be shown the way out.

SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said, “Privacy of people is very significant. Data theft endangers the religious and social fabric of the country. It is important that government and security agencies have also admitted that they (Chinese apps) are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India and security of state.” “Indian start-ups, if they have dominant Chinese investment, then they are no different from Chinese.

If there is a possibility, Indian funds can be encouraged. Major Chinese investments may be discouraging Indian funds in these start-ups,” Mahajan added. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh top functionary Bhaiyaji Joshi, speaking on Chintan — an India Foundation platform had said that the call to boycott Chinese goods will only intensify in the days to come. 

‘China has intruded into India’s economy’ 
Reacting to the ban, Congress alleged that China has intruded into India’s economy under PM Narendra Modi’s watch, the trade deficit with China has gone up to 53 billion dollars. “I think we need to deal with China far more decisively than symbolic gestures of banning Apps. The tension with China is nothing like it has been in the past and it is of grave concern,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said at a virtual press conference.
 

