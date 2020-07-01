STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Is Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s insistence on old faces delaying Cabinet expansion in Madhya Pradesh?

Tuesday marked the 100 day of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan -led BJP government, which remained  tight-lipped about details of the second round of Cabinet expansion.

Published: 01st July 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Tuesday marked the 100 day of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan -led BJP government, which remained  tight-lipped about details of the second round of Cabinet expansion. While some BJP sources were confident that the expansion with induction of about two dozen ministers would happen in a couple of days, others said the suspense isn’t likely to be over soon as the BJP brass is not okaying many names suggested in the CM’s list. 

Party insiders confided to TNIE that the “main hurdle” was caused by names of some multiple-time legislators who were ministers during  Chouhan’s earlier stint as CM. The BJP brass wants more fresh faces and also wants to give chance to other MLAs who haven’t got chance in the ministerial team in the past. A key source said the CM’s insistence on including members of his previous government, including Bhupendra Singh, Rampal Singh and Rajendra Shukla, wasn’t approved by the central leadership. It is also looking for more caste and regional balance in the team, the source said.

Further, there is pressure from Jyotiraditya Scindia to allot at least 11 berths, meaning nine more berths as two of the existing five ministers are  his loyalists. Sources said one faction of the BJP is in favour of creating the post of deputy CM for the present home and health minister Narottam Mishra, who played a key role in the fall of the Congress government in March.

But talk about such possibility has triggered demand from the Scindia camp to make one of his two ministers as the second deputy CM — which all collectively delayed the much awaited cabinet expansion.
A senior BJP leader from Chouhan camp  exuded confidence that the Cabinet expansion would happen in the next two days with everything being amicably resolved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Madha Pradesh cabinet
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp