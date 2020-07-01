STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand teenager kills self after denied mobile phone

The incident took place at Dumardih Jharia Toli village, situated under Sadar police station of Gumla district.

RANCHI: A 13-year-old boy committed suicide after denied new Andriod mobile phone in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Wednesday, police said.

According to Police, 13-year-old son of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police Jaymangal Kharia, consumed tablets to kill himself.

The incident took place at Dumardih Jharia Toli village, situated under Sadar police station of Gumla district.

Alok, a class seven student, had been demanding Andriod mobile phone from his father for the last three days.

His father told him to wait for some time as the cost of Andriod mobile phone was high. The teen, however, was unhappy with his father's decision and threatened to kill himself.

His threat was not taken seriously and he, on Wednesday, consumed tablets. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

