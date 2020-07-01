Nine linked to Khalistani groups designated as terrorists: Home Ministry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday declared nine individuals linked to separatist Khalistani organisations as terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The nine wanted men included Wadhwa Singh Babbar, Lakhbir Singh, Ranjit Singh and Paramjit Singh, respective chiefs of terrorist organisations Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation, Khalistan Zindabad Force and Khalistan Commando Force. They are all based in Pakistan.

US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the controversial outfit Sikhs for Justice, who had recently been running a campaign against India and motivating Sikh youngsters in Punjab to join militancy, was also designated as a terrorist.

Besides the five, UK-based Paramjit Singh of the Babbar Khalsa International, Gurmit Singh Bagga and Bhupinder Singh Bhinda of Germany-based Khalistan Zindabad Force and Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who runs the Khalistan Tiger Force, were designated as terrorists.

In a statement, the home ministry said all the nine men have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilising the country by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through anti-national activities and involvement in the Khalistan movement.