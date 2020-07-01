STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nine linked to Khalistani groups designated as terrorists: Home Ministry

The Home Ministry said these individuals are operating from Pakistan and other foreign soil and involved in various acts of terrorism.

Published: 01st July 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday declared nine individuals linked to separatist Khalistani organisations as terrorists under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The nine wanted men included Wadhwa Singh Babbar, Lakhbir Singh, Ranjit Singh and Paramjit Singh, respective chiefs of terrorist organisations Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation, Khalistan Zindabad Force and Khalistan Commando Force. They are all based in Pakistan. 

US-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the controversial outfit Sikhs for Justice, who had recently been running a campaign against India and motivating Sikh youngsters in Punjab to join militancy, was also designated as a terrorist. 

Besides the five, UK-based Paramjit Singh of the Babbar Khalsa International, Gurmit Singh Bagga and Bhupinder Singh Bhinda of Germany-based Khalistan Zindabad Force and Canada-based Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who runs the Khalistan Tiger Force, were designated as terrorists. 

In a statement, the home ministry said all the nine men have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilising the country by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through anti-national activities and involvement in the Khalistan movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khalistani groups Amit Shah Home Ministry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp