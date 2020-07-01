STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noida man held for raping woman, forcibly terminating her pregnancy after promising marriage

The woman, a divorcee, has accused the man of rape and forcefully aborting her pregnancy after promising marriage but not keeping his word.

Published: 01st July 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 11:01 PM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NOIDA: A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman and forcibly terminating her pregnancy after promising to marry her, police said.

An FIR was registered against the man, who works in a private firm and lives in Barola village of Noida under the Sector 49 police station on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by the 30-year-old woman, the police said.

The woman, a divorcee, has accused the man of rape and forcefully aborting her pregnancy after promising marriage but not keeping his word.

She has also accused the man's mother of aiding the abortion and later thrashing her, according to officials.

"The accused was arrested on Wednesday near his village. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 373 (rape), 313 (miscarriage without woman's consent), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy)," a police spokesperson said.

According to officials privy to the probe, the man and the woman had known to each other for around three years ever since she along with her husband came to live on rent on the property of the accused.

"She was married when she came in contact with the accused. Eventually, they got close and she divorced her husband. The alleged rape and abortion took place earlier but the complaint was filed on Tuesday and FIR registered immediately," an official told PTI.

When inquired about the details of abortion, the woman said she was taken to the neighboring Ghaziabad district for it and did not know much about it, the police official said.

Further proceeding in the case is underway, the police said.

