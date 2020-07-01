STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistani terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district​

Troops intercepted the group when it entered 400 metres into this side from across the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri at around 6 am before triggering a gunfight.

Published: 01st July 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Photo for representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A Pakistani terrorist was killed on Wednesday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army officer said.

Troops intercepted the group when it entered 400 metres into this side from across the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri around 0555 hours, triggering a gunfight, the officer said. He said that one terrorist was killed and an AK 47 rifle along with two magazines was recovered from his possession.

The search operation to track down other members of the group was on when last reports came in, the officer said, adding further details are awaited.

