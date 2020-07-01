Vishwa Hindu Parishad website hacked, pro-Kashmiri content posted

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The website of the most influential RSS affiliate - Vishwa Hindu Parishad was hacked on Wednesday. The website whose domain name is www.vhp.org currently shows it as "under maintenance".

But earlier, the website had objectionable content posted on its homepage where a clarion call to "rise" against the ruling BJP was given. According to a screenshot of the hacked website available with IANS, which was removed before it showed "under maintenance", it advocated that "Kashmir is for the Kashmiris".

The Indian government abrogated Article 370 last year that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir to completely integrate it with India.

The hacked VHP website's homepage also claimed that there is nothing such as "Love Jihad", a concept VHP has repeatedly raised and blamed it on radical fundamentalism. The hacked website content claimed the concept of 'love jihad' only exists in "twisted minds".

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal alleged that it is the handiwork of "anti-national" forces. However, he said it would be premature to pin blame on anyone which requires a thorough investigation. He told IANS, "We discovered objectionable content on our website. Realising it was hacked, we took the website's content down and brought it under maintenance. He said that the main database of the website was adversely impacted.

The VHP is going to file a complaint with the Delhi Police. The VHP spokesperson said if the Delhi Police doesn't act decisively, they will approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier in 2013, VHP had to seek Delhi Police's help after its official Facebook page was hacked. It then claimed that "malicious religious and political" material were posted on behalf of its account.