STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh attacked, party alleges TMC role

The incident took place when Dilip Ghosh was heading towards a local market to meet local people as part of his regular 'Chai Pe Charcha', an outreach drive initiated by the Bengal’s saffron camp.

Published: 01st July 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo | ANI)

By pronab mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh was allegedly manhandled and his vehicle was vandalised by a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters at Rajarhat, around five km from Kolkata, on Wednesday morning when Ghosh had gone for a morning walk. 

The incident took place when Dilip Ghosh was heading towards a local market to meet local people as part of his regular 'Chai Pe Charcha', an outreach drive initiated by the Bengal’s saffron camp.

"I have shifted to the Rajarhat-Newtown area from Salt Lake two days ago. I left for a morning walk as usual and I was scheduled to visit a tea stall at nearby Kochpukur village where our party workers were waiting. Before I could reach there, Trinamool supporters waylaid me. They manhandled me and attacked my security guards. The local police were informed about my visit to the area, but they did nothing," alleged Ghosh.

Ghosh said when he finally managed to reach the tea stall, he found broken chairs lying on the road.

"You can imagine the law and order situation in Bengal. I don’t know any Trinamool Congress is scared of me,’’ Ghosh added.

Ghosh alleged the attack was carried out by local Trinamool leader Tapas Chatterjee, who refuted the allegation.

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said his party does not believe in violence. ‘’Every day, the BJP is accusing Trinamool Congress and our party is denying it. If they think the results of 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be reflected in the assembly elections next year, it will be wrong,’’ he said.

However, other political parties in Bengal condemned the incident. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condemned the incident. "Many may not agree with the ideology of the BJP. Similarly, everyone may not accept TMC’s ideology. The attack on Ghosh is not acceptable,’’ he said.

CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakrabarty said every political party should have freedom to carry out its activities. ‘’Suppressing voice opposition is against democracy. We condemn the attack on Ghosh,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal BJP TMC Dilip Ghosh
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp