STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman dies by suicide in Mumbai, kin allege dowry harassment

The in-laws then took the victim to Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Published: 01st July 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Employed as a painter, he was finding it difficult to pay for the treatment of his daughter. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 29-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in suburban Malad on Wednesday, police said.

The woman's brother alleged that since she got married two years ago, her in-laws and husband were harassing her for dowry, because of which she took the extreme step.

Around 11 am, the woman's father-in-law rang up her parents and said she had locked herself inside the bedroom of their house, and was not opening the door, according to the victim's brother.

The woman's parents then asked her in-laws to open the room with the help of keys.

When the in-laws opened the door, they found her hanging from the ceiling fan, a police official said.

The in-laws then took the victim to Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

"We have registered an accidental death report on the basis of primary information. The allegations against her husband and in-laws will be probed," Dindoshi police station's senior inspector Dharnendra Kamble said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
suicide dowry harassment Mumbai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp