Assam flood: One more dies, 16.03 lakh affected in 22 districts

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: One more person died as the flood toll in Assam rose to 34. Twenty-five others were killed in landslides.

The latest death in the deluge was reported from Goalpara in Lower Assam.

Rivers such as Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Kopili, and Jia Bharali were flowing above the danger level.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 16.03 lakh people remained affected in 2,053 villages and localities across 22 districts.

Standing crop was affected in areas of over 72,717 hectares. The floodwater breached river embankments and damaged bridges and roads in some districts.

Altogether 163 relief camps were still operational where 12,597 people were taking refuge.

The Brahmaputra partially flooded the Kaziranga National Park. Seventy-three of its 223 forest camps were inundated while six camps had been vacated, park authorities said.

So far, 25 animals died due to various reasons including drowning and vehicle hits. The animals included one rhino, one swamp deer, two wild boars and 21 hog deer. The incidents of vehicle hits occurred on a national highway that passes beside the park.