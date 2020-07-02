STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Banning Tiktok impulsive decision; substitute Indian apps needed: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

The Centre should come out or allow the creation of substitute apps so that livelihoods are not lost, Jahan said.

Published: 02nd July 2020 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday termed the Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok as an "eyewash and an impulsive decision" and said the union government should substitute them with Indian apps as the livelihood of many people are associated with these applications.

Jahan, an actor-turned parliamentarian with a huge following in TikTok, said people should not suffer from this ban as they did after demonetisation.

"TikTok was just like any other social media platform for me to connect with my fans and audience. If it's in the national interest, I completely stand by the ban. But banning a few Chinese apps is just an eyewash by the Central government and an impulsive decision," she said in a statement.

Questioning the Centre on the future of those who lost their job in these companies due to the ban, the MP said, "What about the Chinese Investments in Companies which came out with the PM's picture in front-page ads, post demonetisation? What was achieved through Diplomacy and visits by the PM? "Also, what about the content creators who lose their monthly income to run households now? These questions remain unanswered.[sic]"

The first-time parliamentarian also said that the government has to take steps to move away from Chinese supply chains without adding to inflation and putting pressure on the common man's pockets.

The Centre should come out or allow the creation of substitute apps so that livelihoods are not lost, Jahan later told reporters.

"People should not suffer from this ban, just like it happened during demonetisation. The central government should come up with a substitute plan to create Indian apps, so that people don't lose jobs and they don't need to depend on Chinese or any other foreign apps," the TMC MP said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had said that banning apps will not be enough, asserting that China needs to be given a befitting reply.

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely-popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban came in the backdrop of a standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiktok Nusrat Jahan TMC MP Indian apps Chinese apps ban Tiktok Ban India China News India China Border India China Standoff India China Clash India China Faceoff  Ladakh Standoff
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    Yes
    10 hours ago reply

  • Prapur
    Lives of 20 soldiers or national interest doesn’t matter to such actor politician.
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp