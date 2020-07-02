STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar Assembly elections: Centre extends postal ballot facility to voters above 65, COVID-19 patients

The Centre after consulting the Election Commission of India (ECI) made rules to further amend the Conduction of Election Rules, 1961.

A Congress MLA, who tested Covid positive, casts his vote in PPE for RS election at MP Assembly (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the postal ballot facility to electors above 65 years of age and COVID-19 positive patients who are under home or institutional quarantine.

The changes have come about months before assembly elections in Bihar, which are likely to take place later this year.

According to a notification by the Law and Justice Ministry, the Centre after consulting the Election Commission of India (ECI) made rules to further amend the Conduction of Election Rules, 1961.

The notification said that in the rule 27A, clause (aa) of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, after the words "or persons with disability" occurring at the end, the words, letter and figures "or the COVID-19 suspect or affected persons" shall be inserted.

In clause (e), for the figures and word "80 years", the figures and word "65 years" shall be substituted.

After clause (e), according to the notification, a clause (f) shall be inserted which will read "COVID 19 suspect or affected persons" means the electors who are (i) tested as COVID 19 positive by the government hospital or the hospital recognised by the government as COVID hospital, or (ii) under home quarantine or institutional quarantine due to COVID 19, and certified by such competent authority, as may be notified by the state government or union territory administration."

