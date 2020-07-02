STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre sanctions Rs 909 crore for permanent NIT campus in Uttarakhand

CM Rawat thanked PM Modi and Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal for fulfilling a long-standing demand.

Published: 02nd July 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

NIT Warangal

Image of National Institute of Technology used for representational purposes. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

DEHRADUNB: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 909.85 crore for the construction of permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology in Pauri district of Uttarakhand. 

An official statement said Rs 831.04 crore out of the total amount sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development will be spent on building a permanent campus at Sumari village in the district and Rs 78.81 crore on upgrading facilities, including hostels and laboratories, at its present temporary campus in Srinagar, Pauri.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' for fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of the state.

"Construction of a permanent NIT campus at Sumari will not only give a boost to quality education in the state but also strengthen the economy of locals," Rawat said. The state government will bear the cost of building a road near the institute and facilitate power and water supply, Rawat said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Institute of Technology NIT
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp