CISF personnel succumbs to COVID-19, 26th death in paramilitary forces

Officials said the deceased head constable was posted at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) at Hyderabad and he died on Tuesday.

trichy airport, CISF men

Representational Image. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar,EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel has succumbed to coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities in the paramilitary force due to the infection to eight, officials said on Wednesday.

This is also the 26th death among the five Central Armed Police Forces or paramilitary forces-- the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

NISA is the apex training institution of the force.

The official was suffering from certain co-morbidities for the last few years and had tested positive for coronavirus, they said.

The force has a total of 946 COVID-19 cases till now out of which 423 are under treatment while 523 have been cured, they said.

This is eighth death in the CISF.

The CRPF has had nine fatalities while five deaths have been reported in the BSF and two each in the ITBP and the SSB.

The about 1.62 lakh personnel strong CISF is the national civil aviation security force and it also guards vital installations in the nuclear power and aerospace domain.

