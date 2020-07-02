STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Declare Priyanka Gandhi as CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Taking to Twitter, Karti Chidambaram said that the senior leader should be primarily based in Lucknow and lead the charge for the party in the state.

Published: 02nd July 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Suggesting that Uttar Pradesh is the path for the "national revival" of the Congress, Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday advocated for declaring party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the state.

Taking to Twitter, Karti Chidambaram said that the senior leader should be primarily based in Lucknow and lead the charge for the party in the state.

"The path for a national revival of the Congress is via Uttar Pradesh. The clearest statement of intent will be to declare Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Congress in UP. PGV must be primarily based in Lucknow and lead the charge," Karti tweeted.

ALSO READ: Government asks Priyanka Gandhi to vacate bungalow by August 1; cites withdrawal of SPG cover

This comes amid Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's repeated run-ins with the UP government over several issues.

Notably, a row had also erupted between the Congress leader and Uttar Pradesh government in the month of May over buses to transport migrant labourers, stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown, back to their native places in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi  Karti Chidambaram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp