Dehradun diary

Uttarakhand state forest department has developed the country’s first lichen park in Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district.

Published: 02nd July 2020

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Noted folk singer passes away 
Noted folk singer Heera Singh Rana died at the age of 78 in Delhi due to a heart attack earlier this month. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said that Rana’s demise was an irreparable loss to the world of folk music in the state. Governor Baby Rani Maurya also expressed her deepest condolences on death. Rana’s songs not only entertained people but also were in agitations and movements in the state. In the 1980s and 1990s, songs like ‘Rangile bindi ghanghri kai dhoti lal kinara yai hai-hair re mijata’ became were very popular. His song ‘Tyar pahad-myar pahad hoi dukhon ko dyar pahad’ depicted the migration problem of the hills.

India’s first lichen park in Pithoragarh
Uttarakhand state forest department has developed the country’s first lichen park in Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district. The park, spread over 1.5 acres, is home to over 80 species of lichens collected from across the Himalayan state. Uttarakhand has the lichens species in India with 600.  Lichens are considered an important bio-indicator of ecosystem fluctuations as they happen to be very sensitive towards habitat and climate changes. Lichen species are in danger because of overexploitation, urbanisation, deforestation and pollution, said forest officials. Some of the lichen species found in the state are Parmotrema Pertatum, Usnea Lognissima, Lecanora Subfuseescens, Sarcogyne Privigna, Arthonia Impolitella, Acarospora Fusca, Acarospora Oxytona, Polysporina Dubia.

Wasim Jaffer appointed Uttarakhand coach
Former India opener and domestic cricket star Wasim Jaffer has been appointed the head coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team. Jaffer recently confirmed his appointment adding Uttarakhand is doing well despite being a new team. Uttarakhand qualified to the quarterfinals of Ranji Trophy in their debut season in 2018-19. However, they failed to advance to the quarterfinals in the next season. Jaffer said that he enjoyed mentoring youngsters during his time in Mumbai and Vidarbha and is looking forward to turning things around for Uttarakhand. 

Covid: Transporters face financial crisis
Uttarakhand transporters, facing financial problems due to Covid-19, have started surrendering their vehicles. The Transport Department has already received applications to surrender 380 buses and trucks in the Garhwal division. Earlier, this month, the state government had doubled the passenger fares but it failed to bring public transport back on track as there were no passengers. Uttarakhand Roadways needs 
Rs 75 lakh daily for employees’ salary and other expenses, but it earned only Rs 5.27 lakh via fares in last two days.

