Govt committed to strengthening law and order in Rajasthan: Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday the government is committed to strengthening law and order in the state.

All necessary resources are being made available to the state police for strengthening law and order in Rajasthan, Gehlot said after flagging off 194 new vehicles equipped with modern technology for the Jaipur Police.

He hoped that the new vehicles would help the police in controlling the crime.

Director-General of Police Bhupendra Singh said the vehicles are fitted with GPS systems for tracking location, cameras for videography of the incident and other modern equipment.

This will help in crime research as well as make it easier to reach the spot immediately, he added.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said the motorcycles would be more useful for patrolling the narrow streets of the city.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Chief Whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi, MLAs Rafiq Khan, Ganga Devi and Laxman Meena were present on the occasion.