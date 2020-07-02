Kamal Nath sends legal notice to BJP leaders Prabhat Jha, VD Sharma over 'Chinese agent' remarks

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath has sent legal notice to BJP’s former Rajya Sabha member Prabhat Jha and state BJP president VD Sharma for making false and malicious remarks against him.

The legal notice to the two BJP leaders has been sent by Nath through his legal counsel Varun Tankha’s law firm VSA Legal.

Through the legal notice sent on Tuesday, Nath, the former Union Minister has sought an unconditional apology and to issue a clarification regarding the statements made in various sections of the media on June 27.

The former Rajya Sabha member Prabhat Jha had accused Nath of acting like a ‘Chinese Agent.’ Jha had reportedly said that as then Commerce and Industry minister at the centre between 2004 and 2009, Kamal Nath was working as an agent of China.

“I will not be wrong …To reduce import duty on 250 such items which had an import duty of 100 per cent to 200 per cent and are available in India in plenty and thus the money received in return being given to the Congress party and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is a national crime. The responsible person for this is the then commerce and industry minister Kamal Nath. This is all in records.”

Later, state BJP president VD Sharma too had attacked Nath, accusing the ex-CM of destroying livelihood of crores of small traders and manufacturers by letting Chinese firms dump their goods in the country at the behest of the Gandhi family.

The legal notice to the two BJP leaders read, “All the statements issued by you against my client is a downright canard and scurrilous allegation perpetuated to wrongly benefit your party, BJP, both in Madhya Pradesh and nationally by besmirching the reputation of a tall national leader.”

Therefore within seven days from the date of receipt of this notice you are hereby called upon to immediately cease and desist from making such patently illegal and malicious statements, you are further called upon to immediately tender an unconditional apology in writing to my client with same prominence with which you had issued false statement.

“You are further called upon to issue clarification by holding press conference to all media houses with respect to the statement dated June 27 made against my client, failing which my client will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal in nature, as available under the law,” the notice said.