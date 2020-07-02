STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Noida builders get 6 months more to finish pending projects

The deadline has been extended from June 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021, with no additional charge on the builder for the delay.

Published: 02nd July 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

The deadline has been extended from June 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government provided a much-needed breather to builders and developers in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway by extending the deadline for finishing pending projects by six months.

The deadline has been extended from June 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021, with no additional charge on the builder for the delay. A number of developers had demanded that the state government extend the deadline as the projects got delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown for three months. All construction activities had come to a halt during the lockdown period.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the proposal to delegate the responsibility of making it easier to acquire land or change land use to the district magistrates or divisional commissioners. The Cabinet gave its nod to the proposed changes in Section 219 of the UP Revenue Code 2006 to give the collector or divisional commissioner the power to change the land use of acquired land.

As per official sources, this would facilitate faster acquisition of land for projects and provide a push to the Purvanchal Expressway project, dedicated freight corridor, Bundelkhand Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and establishment of state medical colleges and degree colleges.In another major decision, the state cabinet put its stamp on the proposal to allocate public distribution system ration shops to self-help groups.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that self help groups being managed by women would be eligible to apply for PDS shops in an effort to empower them financially and also ensure greater transparency to the system. The Cabinet has approved the change in the definition of the ‘owner’ to allow self-help groups to apply now.

Builders had sought help from govt
A number of developers had appealed to the Yogi Adityanath government to extend the deadline as the projects got delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown 
for three months across the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Noida builders
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp