Noida builders get 6 months more to finish pending projects

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government provided a much-needed breather to builders and developers in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway by extending the deadline for finishing pending projects by six months.

The deadline has been extended from June 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021, with no additional charge on the builder for the delay. A number of developers had demanded that the state government extend the deadline as the projects got delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown for three months. All construction activities had come to a halt during the lockdown period.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the proposal to delegate the responsibility of making it easier to acquire land or change land use to the district magistrates or divisional commissioners. The Cabinet gave its nod to the proposed changes in Section 219 of the UP Revenue Code 2006 to give the collector or divisional commissioner the power to change the land use of acquired land.

As per official sources, this would facilitate faster acquisition of land for projects and provide a push to the Purvanchal Expressway project, dedicated freight corridor, Bundelkhand Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and establishment of state medical colleges and degree colleges.In another major decision, the state cabinet put its stamp on the proposal to allocate public distribution system ration shops to self-help groups.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that self help groups being managed by women would be eligible to apply for PDS shops in an effort to empower them financially and also ensure greater transparency to the system. The Cabinet has approved the change in the definition of the ‘owner’ to allow self-help groups to apply now.

