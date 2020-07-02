STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 90 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted till July 1: ICMR

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 88,26,585 samples have been tested up to June 30, with 2,17,931 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd July 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 rapid testing center in New Delhi

A health worker wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 rapid testing center in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday informed that over 90 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted by various laboratories across the country till July 1.

Moreover, 2,29,588 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

"The total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173 of which 2,29,588 samples were tested yesterday," the ICMR said.

In an effort to ramp up testing capacity, the ICMR has approved a total of 1,000 COVID-19 testing labs in both public (730) and private sector (270). This includes RT-PCR labs (557); TrueNat Labs (363) and CBNAAT Labs (80). 

The ICMR has so far approved a total of 1,056 laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

Of this, 764 labs are in public sector and 292 are in the private sector, the health ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI, ENS)

