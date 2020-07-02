STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shivraj Chouhan loyalists may miss out in Madhya Pradesh Cabinet rejig

At least 22 new ministers likely to be inducted into the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday.

Published: 02nd July 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Aunraag Singh and Manish Anand
Express News Service

BHOPAL/NEW DELHI: The much-awaited second expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet will take place on Thursday, with at least 22 new ministers likely to be inducted into the six-member team of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

While no less than eight legislators from Jyotiraditya Scindia camp are likely to get a berth in the ministry, sources said some of Chouhan’s loyalists may not find a place in his team, which could have more fresh faces.

The cabinet expansion will come a day after UP Governor Anandiben Patel — who has been given the additional charge of MP since incumbent Lalji Tandon is hospitalised — took oath in Bhopal. She is likely to fly back to Lucknow on Thursday after administering the oath to the new ministers.

“Manthan se toh amrit hi nikalta hai, vish toh Shiv pee jaatein hain (brainstorming leads to nectar; the poison is consumed by Lord Shiva),” Chouhan told media.

This is being seen as a symbolic admission that the expanded cabinet might not include those whom he wanted. BJP’s central leadership is said to have cleared the list of ministers after three days of meetings.

BJP sources said Chouhan’s loyalists — former ministers Rampal Singh, Rajendra Shukla and Bhupendra Singh — may not find place in the cabinet. New faces who could be part of the cabinet team are Ramesh Mendola, Usha Thakur (both from Indore), Mohan Yadav  (Ujjain), Prem Singh Patel (Barwani), Yashpal Singh Sisodiya (Mandsaur), Kunwar Singh Tekam (Dhauhani)  and Ram Khelawan Patel (Amarpatan-Satna). 

The number of Scindia loyalists in the expanded team could go up to 10. However, it’s not yet clear whether two existing ministers, home and health Minister Narottam Mishra and Scindia-loyalist cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat, will be elevated to the post of Deputy CMs.

The BJP brass had to burn the midnight oil to finalise the names for probable ministers, sources said.

“Besides Scindia, the CM will have to take care of the power centres of Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Narottam Mishra. The quartet poses a ‘chakravyuha’ for Chouhan,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet rejig BJP Madhya Pradesh Cabinet
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp