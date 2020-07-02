STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suggest by Friday if JEE, NEET can be held this month, Centre asks panel

In May, the Centre had said that JEE (Main) that acts as a gateway to engineering colleges across India and a first step towards admission into the IITs will be held between July 18-23.

Published: 02nd July 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Exams, test, Student

Representational Image

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid rising demands that the nationwide entrance examinations for engineering and medical colleges scheduled later this month be further postponed, the Union Human Resources Development Ministry has asked a panel under the director-general of the National Testing Agency to submit its recommendations by Friday.

As per an announcement made in May, the Centre had said that Joint Entrance Examination (Main) that acts as a gateway to engineering colleges across India and a first step towards admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology will be held between July 18-23.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, the entrance examination for medical and dental colleges, on the other hand, had been shifted to July 26 after a postponement due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Both these tests are to be conducted by the NTA under the HRD ministry.

Given the unabated rise in the infection cases in most parts of the country, thousands of students, parents and student groups have expressed reservation on the risk factor for candidates if they are forced to appear in the examinations under the prevailing situations.

“We have received a number of requests requesting that the test dates be deferred further and we understand the concern that students and their parents have,” said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank on Thursday.

He added that the committee under the NTA DG has been deliberating over the issue and will submit its final suggestions by Friday.

Sources in the ministry said that the minister had also met with Union home minister Amit Shah and health minister Harsh Vardhan over the issue already last week.

“Both these examinations are likely to be deferred again as it looks very difficult to manage and ensure adequate physical distance when lakhs of students across thousands of examination centres will write the tests,” said an official. “These delays in examinations will badly derail admission processes but that looks inevitable in the current scenario.”

Owing to delay in JEE (Main), the schedule for JEE (advanced) that is organised by IITs has also not been planned as yet.

Only last week, the Centre had announced that the remaining CBSE class X and XII examinations are also being cancelled and an alternative scoring system was adopted. The government had however said that optional examinations for class XII students could be held later when the times are conducive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HRD ministry JEE main exam NEET exam IIT
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The condition of one of the injured CRPF man is said to be critical. (File Photo | PTI)
Family of civilian killed in Kashmir's Sopore firing alleges foul play, demands Modi's answer
Plasma donors donate at Delhi plasma bank. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi opens up plasma bank, recovered COVID-19 patients come forward to donate
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp