Teenage girl raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place on Jun 26 when the four men, who had gone to attend a marriage function in a village in the area

Published: 02nd July 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHADHOI: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men in the Aurai area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Jun 26 when the four men, who had gone to attend a marriage function in a village in the area, dragged the girl to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

The accused were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, police said.

An FIR was registered against the four men on Jun 30 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as under relevant sections of the IPC, they said.

The medical report of the girl has confirmed rape, police said.

A police officer said all the four accused were arrested on Thursday.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp