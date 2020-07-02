STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three school boys repeatedly rape classmate for seven months in Rajasthan; posts video online

The police have registered a case against the three under Section 376-D, 3/4 and 5/6 of the POCSO (Protection of children from Sexual Offences) Act and Section - 67 of the IT Act.

rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a horrific incident of violence against women, three 12th standard students gangraped their teenage classmate in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. A video of the incident was created by the accused and posted on social media. The survivor's uncle has filed a case against the youths in the Phalodi police station, but all the three are absconding.

The minor was reportedly trapped in a relationship with her classmate who got into a physical relationship with her, who then shot a video of the act. After the boy threatened her of leaking the video and making it viral, two other boys also raped her. All three students repeatedly raped the 17-year-old for seven months. 

The survivor did not speak out in fear of the video.

It is still doubtful if the accused are adults or not. The police have registered a case against the three under Section 376-D, 3/4 and 5/6 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and Section - 67 of the IT Act and has begun investigation.

The Phalodi police station in-charge, Paras Soni, said, "On Wednesday, a complaint was registered by a 17-year-old school girl that three of her classmates have been raping her for the past seven months threatening to release the video. The girl has undergone medical examination, and said that the (aforementioned) video has been made viral. We will seize the mobile phones once the accused are nabbed and conduct a thorough investigation."

Earlier, in Rajasthan's Thanagazi town, a similar incident had horrified the world. An 18-year-old married dalit woman was allegedly gangraped by five men in front of her husband on April 26, in Alwar. One of the youths shot a video and threatened the couple to make it public and demanded money. Due to police laxity in confronting the culprits, the videos of the incident were released on social media. It had become viral on Whatsapp. 

