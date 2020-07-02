STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unlock 2.0: Haryana government orders colleges, universities to remain shut till July 31

It also announced summer vacation in all government and private schools from July 1 to July 26 for teaching and administrative staff who had been attending schools.

Published: 02nd July 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Students

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre.

It also announced summer vacation in all government and private schools from July 1 to July 26 for teaching and administrative staff who had been attending schools, even though no regular classes were being held in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Subsequently, from July 27, 2020, the school will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff only, and students will not attend schools," Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.

The Union Home Ministry will issue necessary guidelines on allowing students to attend schools after reopening as per the circumstances prevailing then, he said.

Meanwhile, in an order issued to vice chancellors of government and private universities, and college principals, the Higher Education Principal Secretary said, "Following Centre's guidelines, the state government has decided that all universities and colleges shall remain closed till July 31."

"However, online learning for students will continue."

"The administrative staff in the universities and colleges will be coming as per the usual protocol for completion of administrative works. However, all precautionary measures as notified by the MHA, Government of India, and by the state government shall be adhered to meticulously at the institutional level," said the order.

All vice-chancellors have been asked to hold consultations with various stakeholders regarding reopening of higher educational institutions and submit their recommendations to the government within the next 10 days, as per the order.

All colleges, universities and schools in Haryana have remained shut after a coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

Education Minister Pal also said that during the summer vacation in schools, the Chief Minister's Distance Education Programme' will continue to function.

He said that all school heads and other officers appointed for supervision will prepare a report and present to the directorate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unlock 2.0 Haryana Lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp