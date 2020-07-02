STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP MLA to give free face masks to those deleting Chinese apps from mobile phones

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BAHARIRCH: A BJP MLA here has started a campaign to provide free face masks to all those who delete Chinese applications from their mobile phones.

"After banning of 59 Chinese apps in the country by the Centre, I have started a campaign of providing free face masks for deleting Chinese apps," said local BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal.

The campaign is being run with the help of the party's Mahila Morcha.

Jaiswal was Minister of State for Basic Education but was removed last year by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after allegations of corruption were made against her.

India on June 29 banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban, which comes in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh with Chinese troops, marked the largest sweep against Chinese technology companies.

