Veteran journalist Bishnu Prasad Kumar no more

Bishnu Prasad Kumar had a chequered career being associated with The Statesman for over 32 years covering the industrial belt between Burdwan and Dhanbad.

Published: 02nd July 2020 10:48 PM

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran journalist Bishnu Prasad Kumar, who had covered the Bangladesh Liberation War and the turbulent Naxalite movement in the 70s, died of old age ailments at his North Kolkata residence on Thursday.

He was 85 and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Kumar, who had a long stint with The Statesman, apart from Press Trust of India (PTI), Economic Times and the All India Radio in his illustrious career, was admitted to a hospital in March after suffering a cerebral stroke.

He was later released and treated at home, his family said.

The end came at 1.10 pm.

Widely respected in the media fraternity in the city, Kumar had a chequered career being associated with The Statesman for over 32 years covering the industrial belt between Burdwan and Dhanbad.

He retired from there in 1993.

He had covered extensively the tumultuous times of the Naxalite movement in the 70s and the Bangladesh Liberation War from Rajshahi in the then East Pakistan for the English daily.

Kumar had also been associated with the PTI, Economic Times and the All India Radio at various times.

He was a founder member of the Durgapur Press Club.

Bishnu Prasad Kumar
