STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

14-year-old girl raped, killed by 17-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh

He was booked under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for murder, rape and causing disappearance of evidence.

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

BALRAMPUR: A 14-year-old girl was raped and killed allegedly by a boy who later dumped the body in a well in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on June 24 in a village under Shankargarh police station limits, an official said.

"The girl's family was busy in her elder sister's wedding preparations. The girl went out of the house with a friend and then was not to be seen.Family members mounted a search and found her body in a well in a paddy field on June 27," said Prakash Rathore, Station House Officer, Shankargarh police station.

"Her post mortem report revealed she had been hit with a blunt object on the head, which caused her death. After her friends were questioned, we zeroed in on a 17-year-old boy and apprehended him on Thursday. He tried to mislead us at first but then confessed to raping and killing her," informed the official.

The accused told police he hit her with a stone on the head when she refused to given in, and then sexually assaulted her after she fell to the ground injured, Rathore said.

"After the girl died, he dumped the body and stone in the well. He was booked under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for murder, rape and causing disappearance of evidence. He was sent to a juvenile home by a court here," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh rape case crime against women minor rape case POCSO
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp