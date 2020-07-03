STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After letter from animal protection group, Nagaland decides to ban dog trade

Dog meat is a delicacy in Nagaland and some parts of the Northeast, and considered a cure for pain-related ailments.

Published: 03rd July 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

meat hook

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland government has decided to ban the commercial import and trading of dog and its meat. A similar measure was taken in Mizoram in March.

Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on Friday tweeted: "The State Government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked. Appreciate the wise decision taken by the State's Cabinet."

The decision was made hours after an animal protection organisation had written to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Toy and others urging them to immediately ban the sale and smuggling of dogs and consumption of the animal's meat.

Dog meat is a delicacy in Nagaland and some parts of the Northeast, and considered a cure for pain-related ailments.

In a letter, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) had urged the state government to immediately ban dog trade and the consumption of its meat.

"We are writing with deep concern, shock and horror at recent images that have emerged from 'animal bazaar' markets in Dimapur where dogs are seen in terrified conditions, tied up in sacks, waiting at a wet market, for their illegal slaughter, trade and consumption as meat," FIAPO legal manager Varnika Singh had written. 

Dogs are regularly smuggled from Assam and West Bengal into Nagaland. 

ALSO READ | Assam bans use of spiked bits on horses

In Assam, the dog catchers, who work for smugglers, get about Rs 50 for a single dog. But the same dog when sold at a market in Nagaland fetches Rs 1,000. In the streets of Nagaland, dog meat sells for Rs. 200 per kg which is roughly Rs 2,000 per dog or a 40-50 fold increase from the catchers' 'price', the FIAPO had written.

The animal protection organisation said the trade of dog meat in Nagaland was utterly illegal and in complete violation of various laws such as the Indian Penal Code 1860. It said Section 429 of the IPC makes the killing of animals a punishable offence with up to five years of imprisonment.

"The trade of dog meat involves packaging dogs in gunny bags with their mouths either tied with a string or sewn shut which is a complete violation of this Act. The consumption of dog meat is a violation of the laws and hence, illegal. This calls for an immediate and stringent implementation of the laws. In a rapidly-developing country like ours, it is imperative that we accord equal rights to animals," the FIAPO letter read.

It also said capturing and transporting dogs and preparing and consuming their meat put individuals directly at risk of contracting rabies as it can spread not only by way of dog bites but also by handling and consuming infected meat. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagaland Dog meat ban Mizoram Dog trade
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp