Bihar in the eye of corona-storm as over six politicians, 12 officials test positive for COVID-19

According to official figures, Shanawaz Alam, who is the sitting RJD legislator from Araria district,   turned out be to be fourth legislator who tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Published: 03rd July 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh being discharged after coronavirus treatment (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: At least six politicians and over 12 senior administration officials, police officers have been tested positive for the virus so far in the state.

Many of them have reportedly also been cured.

He represents Jokihat assembly segment from Araria and had been asymptomatic till he tested positive.

Similarly, Vinod Kumar Singh, who is the minister of the backward class welfare department in the Nitish Kumar-led government was tested positive along with his wife on June 28.

Prior to Singh, Jibesh Kumar Mishra, the BJP MLC of the bicameral legislature in the state from Darbhanga had also contracted the infection.

Two former MPs too, including a ex-union minister of rural development and vice-president of RJD Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh were also tested positive and is currently under 14-day home quarantine after getting discharged from AIIMS.

Apart from politicians, at least a dozen officials, both civil and police as well as the district magistrate contracted the virus.

On being asked about the aggravating situation in the state, ADG(HQ) Jitendra Kumar said: “So far 193 cops of different ranks have been tested positive with Covid-19 and out of them 159 have recovered so far,”

On Thursday alone, 188 fresh cases were reported in Bihar, of which 64 were from Patna and rest from other districts including Muzaffarpur taking the total count to 10,392 with 78 fatalities.

The state has shown a recovery rate of 76.92 per cent so far.
 

