BJP MP Locket Chatterjee tests positive for coronavirus 

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the general secretary of the BJP's West Bengal unit said she has a mild fever.

"I have tested positive for Covid19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well," she said.

Chatterjee, who left her acting career to join politics, is the Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly in West Bengal.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 6,000-mark on Thursday to reach 6,083. So far, 699 people have died of the disease and 13,037 have recovered from it in the state.