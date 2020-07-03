STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite huge demand, international flights to remain suspended till July 31

However, civil aviation ministry is in the process of bilateral arrangements between India and a few selected Countries to start the international operation.

Published: 03rd July 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 04:14 PM

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has clarified that there will be no regular international flights till July 31 this year. The new circular came amid the opening of bookings to international destinations by some airlines.

The DGCA has once again said that international operations on selected routes may be allowed on a case-to-case basis.

There has been a huge demand from stranded people to start international flights. But, keeping in mind the rising number of Covid-19 cases and restrictions in other countries, the government has not ordered the resumption of international flights.

Officials have said that the ministry is in the process of bilateral arrangements between India and a few selected countries to re-start international operations.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Arvind Singh had on Thursday said that India is was talks with the US and Canada and countries in the European and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral bubbles that will allow airlines of each country to operate international flights.

Scheduled international passenger flights have remained suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 23, the ministry of civil aviation had said that it was looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles - India-US, India-France, India-Germany and India-UK. These are the destinations where demand for travel has not diminished. Final decisions pursuant to negotiations are expected to be taken soon, it had said.

