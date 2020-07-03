STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Door-to-door screening begins in Noida, Ghaziabad amid rising COVID-19 cases

Notably, Meerut division, especially the two NCR districts, has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases in the recent past contributing majorly to the state tally of total infected patients. 

A salesperson arranges products on display at a shop inside Shopprix Mall after it reopened in Noida on Monday

Representational Image. (Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: The massive door-to-door screening drive across six districts including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad was kicked off by the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday to track the spread of the virulent disease. The other four districts which are to be covered during the 13-day drive include Hapur, Baghpat, Meerut and Bulandshar.   

According to Additional Chief Secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, CM Adityanath has issued clear directives to the district administrations, police authorities, medical authorities and revenue department of Meerut division to concentrate on the campaign with special focus on Noida and Ghaziabad. 

The drive aims to track symptomatic cases early and extend early treatment to them to reduce the fatality rate in UP said Awasthi. Sharing further details of the drive, the ACS said that in all 7,485 teams were constituted to conduct door-to-door screening across Meerut division. 

